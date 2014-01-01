Wunder Solar Funds

Invest in
Do well and do good.

Fully-Managed Funds

Earn Up To 7.5%

$1k Min. Investment

Fight Climate Change

Featured Wunder Solar Funds

Diversify with 1 click.

No matter what your risk/return appetite, Wunder has you covered. Each Wunder solar fund is designed by solar specialists with help from our sophisticated underwriting algorithms. Get exposure to a diversified portfolio of solar investments with a single click.

Wunder Capital 5

Invest in large-scale solar projects that power U.S. businesses, non-profits, and municipalities.

A
Minimum Investment
$1,000
Annual Target Return
7.50%
Term
60 Months

Wunder Income Fund

Invest in operational solar projects that are powering healthy businesses across the country.

A
Minimum Investment
$1,000
Annual Target Return
6.00%
Term
120 Months
View all investment opportunities
“Impact investing is becoming more and more important to me... I sincerely believe that Wunder and its kind are the future of investing and I'm glad to be a part of it.”
Evan
Evan Schneyer
Entrepreneur
Wunder Solar Fund Investor
“I love the impact my solar investments with Wunder have. I get to actively fight climate change, I get to help American businesses, and I get to make a strong financial return too. It's a win-win-win!”
Nicole
Nicole Glaros
Venture Capitalist
Wunder Solar Fund Investor
“I've been interested in the solar industry for years and have watched other investors capitalize on the benefits. I love Wunder because it's given me an easy, hassle-free way to finally invest.”
Pika
Pika Toft
Entrepreneur
Wunder Solar Fund Investor
“When exploring 'environmentally-friendly' investment opportunities, I keyed in on Wunder's asset-backed solar portfolios. That security gave me confidence that I was making a low risk bet with an attractive return.”
Mark
Mark Loch
Professional Investor
Wunder Solar Fund Investor

How Wunder Works

An Animated Explanation

Curated Solar Portfolios

Think of it like a solar index fund. With one click, you get diversified exposure to solar as an asset class.

Led By Solar Experts

Wunder’s solar specialists and underwriting algorithms identify and vet each deal.

Maximize Your Returns

Earn up to 7.5% annually, while also helping to curb pollution and combat global climate change.

Monthly Cash Flow

Each month, your investment's returns will be seamlessly deposited directly into your bank account.

Diversification

As an uncorrelated asset class, solar can offset your exposure to market fluctuations.

Low Volatility

Returns are generated as solar loans are repaid. Loans are backed by strong businesses and sunshine.

Invest in Solar Today

Your bank account (and grandchildren) will thank you in the future.

